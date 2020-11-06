"You forget all the rules." 4 surprising things I learnt when I went from one to two kids.

Let’s be real, I’ve read a lot of baby books.

And listened to plenty of podcasts about child-rearing.

And probably scrolled through the best part of a million parenting articles.

But who knew that the most apt advice I’d get about becoming a mum-of-more-than-one would come from Kris Jenner of Kardashian family fame?

“One is one, two is 22,” she once said.

It didn’t take long after my daughter Georgie was born, two years after my son Max, to realise that she was oh so right.

One is one... two is 2746. Image: Supplied

No one tells you about the juggle of two.

They don’t tell you that you’ll suddenly need four extra hands, or that if one sleeps, the other definitely won’t. They don't tell you how you'll suddenly become obsessed with the boot space of a car.

So, what else did I learn about leaving that neat little life as a mum-of-one? Well, let’s go…

1. Your first baby is now fully grown.

OK, maybe not completely fully grown. But once you give birth to baby number two, your firstborn seems to grow into a little person overnight.

They shed any resemblance of being a baby as they step into role of big bro or big sis. They start becoming more independent. They don’t want to be babied anymore.