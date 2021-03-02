"The sound of typing and... breathing." What we've all forgotten about going back to the office.

The time has finally come.

After what feels like an eternity working from home, many of us have started venturing out of our caves and back into the world of office small talk and in-person meetings.

That's right, Australia is slowly getting back to work.

In fact, Sydney’s CBD is reportedly now back at 65 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity, while Melbourne is moving quickly towards a 75 per cent plan. Brisbane has also been back for a while.

Watch: The different star signs when there's a problem at work. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Of course, not everyone has the privilege of being able to return to the office, or even to their job at all.

But for those of us who are fortunate enough to return to work, we've had to re-learn a few things about working from the office. Namely, that pyjamas are no longer an acceptable form of attire and brushing your hair is a thing we have to do now.

Here at Mamamia there's also been a few things we've come to notice after returning to the office.

For instance, as Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Clare Stephens discussed on Mamamia Out Loud, it's "not acceptable to bring your laptop to the toilet" or come to work with wet hair.

But there are also some major benefits that come with being back in the office and reuniting with your coworkers.

"There have been parts of casual interactions with people that I've found joyous," Mia said in the podcast.

"The office is the extent of my social life, I'm either at home with my family doing a puzzle or I'm in the office. So I love catching up with people in the kitchen now. I've rediscovered that I love small talk and I used to really hate it but now it's all I got."