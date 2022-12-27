'We're so excited.' Gogglebox's Matty and Sarah Marie are expecting their second child.

Gogglebox Australia stars Matty and Sarah Marie Fahd have announced they're expecting their second child.
The couple, who are fan favourites on the Logie-award-winning reality show alongside close friend Jad, shared the news this week on Instagram.
"Our family is growing! We're so excited to welcome a new Fahd to the family in 2023," they said alongside a post of their first-born child Malik holding up a sign saying 'Big Brother 2023'.
"Malik has already started prepping to be a big brother, reciting endless lists of the things he will be playing with his new sibling and writing up the 'Bulldogs for Dummies' playbook. Bane [our dog] was asked to participate in this photo but instead chose to piss on the front porch (thankfully out of shot)."