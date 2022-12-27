'We're so excited.' Gogglebox's Matty and Sarah Marie are expecting their second child.

Plenty of the Gogglebox Australia family also shared their well wishes, with Jad saying: "Congrats! The family is growing, the circus is selling out. It's going to be a wild ride and I can't wait. Ps: don't forget me x it's Jad."

Others who sent congratulations messages included Symon, Yvie, the Dalton family, plus Lee and Keith.

Recently, the Fahd family celebrated Malik's third birthday fit with "two parties, three cakes, 30 kids and 40kg of Tabouli".

"There's so much love in the house," Matty said to The Latch about being a dad.

"There's so much love for him that if every day I had to just take care of him it would be such a great thing to do. [With the first pregnancy] I was super protective of Sarah – making sure the pregnancy went as smoothly as possible."

As for preparing for a new baby, he explained that "every parent's journey is really different".

"You can prepare for it – which I absolutely recommend doing whatever you can when it comes to preparing the right things to buy for the baby – but in terms of trying to prepare your life and your lifestyle, you can't prepare for it because you don't know what type of child you're going to have and you don't know what type of experience Mum is going to have with breastfeeding and I just think everyone's journey is really different."

