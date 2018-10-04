ROAD TEST: We tried Zoe Foster Blake’s new Go-To face sunscreen. Here are our thoughts.

It’s hard to remember a more highly anticipated beauty launch than Zoe Foster Blake’s physical sunscreen, Go-To Zincredible. Maybe when Urban Decay released the Naked eyeshadow palettes, but even then, I don’t think there was as much mass hysteria.

It’s the effect Zoe has on her fans, and it’s easy to see why.

A beauty editor for many years, Zoe then went on to use her extensive knowledge to write books about beauty and of course, launch her own skincare line Go-To. Instantly, thousands of devoted customers were born and not long after, they asked Zoe, ‘are you going to make a sunscreen?’.

The answer was yes.

In 2014, Zoe set out to formulate a physical (i.e. mineral) SPF for the Go-To range. A long time fan of mineral sunscreen, it made sense for her own brand to offer the very product she says is a non-negotiable.

Fast forward to late 2018 and it turns out that task wasn’t as easy as it sounds.

“Four years ago, I began working on a daily moisturiser with physical sun protection. I saw a gap in the market for a natural daily moisturiser with broad spectrum, mineral UV protection, that was riddled with Zinc Oxide and antioxidants… but not greasy, full of shit, shiny, pore clogging or ghosting,” Zoe said in a brand statement.