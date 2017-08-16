PSA: Please don't put glitter in your same-sex marriage postal vote.

In a few weeks, an ancient handwritten text (also known as a letter) will land on your doorstep asking you whether you think the LGBTQI community deserve the same human right as those who identify as straight to be able to marry the person they love.

It shouldn’t even need to be asked.

But unfortunately since the Federal Government has refused to allow politicians a free vote, a postal vote is the best chance Australia has at getting same-sex marriage legalised — as every other English-speaking western country already has.

To acknowledge the ridiculousness of the situation and make a statement, many were suggesting they would fill their voting envelope with glitter.

sdjghskjgsh my friend suggested replying to the postal vote by putting the ballot in with a glitter bomb, I love this — ロムシュウ @ AMATELAST (@kiyala) August 13, 2017