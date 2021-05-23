"I am psychologically traumatised." From age 7, Glenn Close spent her childhood in a cult.

Glenn Close was just seven years old when he father joined the conservative religious group, Moral Re-Armament.

It was a group that Close would later go on to say was "basically a cult".

"Everybody spouted the same things and there was a lot of rules, a lot of control. It was really awful," she said on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's mental health Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See.

"Because of how we were raised, anything that you thought you would do for yourself was considered selfish."

For the next 15 years, the soon-be Hollywood actress lived with her family in the group's headquarters in Switzerland until she was 22.

"We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful."

It was during her time at college, when Close decided she wanted to leave.

"I felt like there was a stamp on my forehead," she explained on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in November.

"And I felt a sense of terrible shame. It wasn't my fault. But I felt terrible shame, and it really wreaked havoc with me and my siblings. It's devastating to go through something like that when you're that young."

Looking back at her time with MRA, the 74-year-old shared that growing up in the cult impacted her ability to have lasting relationships, having been divorced three times.

"Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I am sorry about that," she explained in the docuseries.

"I think it is our natural state to be connected like that. I don't think you ever change your trigger points, but at least you can be aware of them and maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships."