Thank you, Glassons, for making cool and affordable clothes I can wear in my 30s.

Let me premise this post by promising you that this is not a sponsored article – I’m just so stoked that I have found cool, on-trend clothes that are affordable and that I feel comfortable in in my mid 30s.

I’m currently 35, turning 36 next month, which only terrifies me slightly. As the years have ticked over in my 30s I’ve got more and more comfortable with getting older, which is good because there’s literally no turning back.

But one thing that grinds my gears is retailers seemingly thinking that women in their mid 30s want to drop wads of cash on clothes all of a sudden. I must’ve missed the memo that explained why there’s heaps of great affordable fashion for women in their 20s but when you get to your 30s and beyond you magically want to, and can afford to, spend $400+ on a coat and $200+ on a pair of pants.

That’s why I basically hugged the sales assistant when I wandered into my local Glassons last Spring. I hadn’t shopped at the New Zealand born chainstore since my early 20s and actually forgot it existed.

I was welcomed by walls of linen dresses that fell past the knee. Piles of denim shorts that actually covered my bum cheeks. Floating cotton shirts that paired perfectly over a one piece and made my sun-safe heart sing.

Sure, with a demographic of roughly 13-30, they also stock a lot of short skirts and crops, but I was so pleased to find flattering variations of all the seasons trends that were age appropriate for a woman like me.



So thank you, Glassons, for catering to my chubby knee complex and concealing my untoned biceps with cool clothes that oftentimes sees me get change from a $50.

Here’s a look at my fave stuff in store right now (yes I literally went to a store and took photos on my iPhone, so high-tech):