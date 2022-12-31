8 details you definitely missed in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion is set during the height of the COVID pandemic (a few months into 2020), meaning there are endless nods to the virus throughout.

A notable one is the masks each character wears when they turn up in Greece and they get ready to board Miles' boat.

Hudson explains the way each character uses them is a sign of who they are as a person.

"The masks in this movie are an Easter egg as to who all these people are," she said during Variety’s Actors on Actors. "Each person, in the way they wear their mask, is really who they are."

2. There's a Beatles reference.

Movie fans tried their best to discern what exactly the title of Glass Onion meant when the film was announced to the world. Once we watched it, we learnt that it not only refers to where the group of friends met all those years ago and Miles' glasshouse - but also is a nod to the story (you must peel back layers of the murder mystery to find the answer).

There is also a song by The Beatles that plays during the movie’s credits. It was written by Paul McCartney and was about people reading too much into the band’s lyrics.

Including the song is a cheeky nod to McCartney's lyrics but is also used as a red herring to distract the audience.

3. A Rothko painting hangs upside down.

Throughout the film, there are plenty of clues that tell us Miles is not the genius he presents to the world.

One clue refers to the art in the background, which shows an original Rothko painting upside down.

Image: Netflix.