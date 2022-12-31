8 details you definitely missed in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is taking the world by storm.
The new film by Rian Johnson is a follow up to the 2019 Oscar-nominated Knives Out and is another classic whodunnit thriller - with eccentric characters, an over-the-top plot and of course, world famous detective Benoit Blanc.
Glass Onion follows several characters including Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) who is a clueless fashion designer, right-wing men's rights advocate Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), politician Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn) and Lionel Toussaint (Odom Jr.) who is a brilliant - and questionable - scientist.
Together they venture to the island of their very rich billionaire friend Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to partake in a murder mystery party. But the group is very surprised when detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) joins in on the trip and Miles' disgruntled former business partner, Andi (Janelle Monáe).
