'It feels like there are 10 men you can date after 40. One of them is 'Daryl'.'

Like so many women, I’ve spent this week watching in horror as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been grilled over her love affair with utterly disgraced MP, and all-round numpty, Daryl Maguire.

I’ve heard people say ‘surely Gladys could have done better than him’…but I’d gently suggest those people aren’t high achieving straight women over 40.

Sadly, it seems your eligibility as a straight woman plummets the more impressive your LinkedIn profile becomes.

You see, the dating pool dries up rapidly when you become the ‘man’ your grandmother told you to marry.



Let me explain. The archaic advice used to be that men married ‘down’, while women married ‘up’. So men married their secretaries and women married their bosses.

But what happens when a straight woman becomes the boss? The depressing truth is that all too often, her closest companion is TV, popcorn and a nice Pinot Noir. Just ask Scandal’s Olivia Pope.

OK, so Olivia ended up with the handsome US President, but a 40+ woman marrying the leader of the Free World is the stuff of Hollywood.

