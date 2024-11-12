'I thought Gladiator II wasn't my type of movie. Then I watched it.'

It's been 24 years since Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning epic, Gladiator, which means that the weight of expectation couldn't be any heavier for its sequel.

For Gladiator II, the legendary director returns to helm this highly anticipated sequel, which continues the saga of power, corruption and vengeance in Ancient Rome.

But for me, I don't exactly have much to go off, as I have actually never seen the original Gladiator. Yes, that's right. Please forgive me. This makes me, perhaps, not the ideal person to watch the sequel.

On top of this, I would classify action as my least favourite film genre and I'm not particularly fond of violent fight scenes, or well, any fight scenes.

So basically, I'm the worst person in the world to watch this movie. But no one on earth can stop me from witnessing Paul Mescal in a short, leather skirt.

As a worldly woman, it is my civic duty to see Gladiator II.

And luckily, against the odds…. I loved it.

Watch the trailer for Gladiator II. Post continues after video.



Video via Paramount Pictures.

Gladiator II picks up on the story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the son of Lucilla and Maximus Decimus Meridius (aka Russell Crowe) from the original film.