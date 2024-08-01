'I'm giving my kids the master bedroom, and I've never been so ashamed.'

It's impossible to know what kind of parent you'll be before you’re actually a parent. For most of us, our hypothetical parenting exists in the negative: a list of behaviours we've seen, either in our own parents or in others, which we swear we'll never repeat.

As we grow from children ourselves into adults, we collect "never will I evers" to add to that list. We move on from experiencing ourselves being parented to watching our contemporaries parent, and we're acutely aware of what they're doing wrong, and why we'd never make the same mistakes.

Back before I had my kids, there was one item on my "never will I ever list" that I held sacred above all else. If we're delving deep into my psyche, I probably first considered it the day I watched the movie Mean Girls: specifically, the scene where Regina George tells an overawed Cady that her bedroom is so enormous because it used to be her parents, but she "made them switch". Regina is, obviously, the kind of child that nobody wants — spoiled, cruel and selfish. She's been raised to think she’s the most important person on Earth, and to top it all off, she's been given the master bedroom, relegating her parents — actual adults! — to a lesser room.