"I’ve given birth in both Australia and in New Zealand. And New Zealand wins, hands down."

It’s been almost two years since I left Aussie shores to move to New Zealand and yes, the scenery is beautiful, the PM is an unrivalled political success and the country has the best mince and cheese pies you’ll ever try in your life.
But Australia left a big gaping hole in my heart. That was until I gave birth on Kiwi shores.
New Zealand has got it going on when it comes to looking after the country’s mums and mums-to-be.
From the very moment I got pregnant, I felt something I never felt in Australia as as mum – valued by a system that acknowledges I’m doing the toughest job there is.
And when I gave birth this April to a little girl, it was a completely different experience than my first birth in Sydney. Here are the reasons why:
1. You choose your own midwife.
I experienced shared care in Australia when pregnant with my son, Max. I would see a different midwife every couple of weeks, rotating it with my doctor and my care was patchy, at best.
Without one person keeping tabs on my pregnancy, my caregivers often missed tests and I even had two due dates, with my doctor going on my last period and the hospital going by a dating scan. Both were adamant they were right. Stressful!
When I found out I was pregnant in New Zealand, my doctor advised me to hop onto an online database that kind of looks like an online dating site. But instead of finding love I was there to choose a midwife who would be my side for the whole pregnancy, birth and after care.
And my chosen midwife immediately gave me her mobile number and stressed that she was “available 24/7”.
2. Less people in the room.
By the time it came to giving birth, I had midwife I not only trusted but someone I’d built a rapport with thanks to the system above. But also, I noticed there was only my birthing partner and midwife in the room until I needed a doctor to help with the final bit of pushing.
Not sure why the doctor had to help with pushing. In Aus I had a great delivery, with a huge comfortable birthing suite in a public hospital. I had a water birth with two midwives who stayed start to finish, and my husband present. Noone else came into the room at all. The care following discharge from the hospital was terrible, but the hospital experience was generally excellent.
My second was a water birth in Korea. I had my husband, one midwife and an obstetrician who took her time turning up (I believe legally the obs needs to be present at birth, so the wretched midwife was trying to hold the baby in and stop me pushing.)
I think water birth is still too new in Korea so the experience really wasn't great, but my hospital stay after was, and the korean focus on after birth recovery was excellent and prevented a recurrance of the pnd I had the first time round. The government subsidises two weeks of an at home helper who will keep the housework and cooking going and help you with newborn care and bodily recovery.
I had a baby in the public system in Australia, emergency c-section, in hospital for 5 day's. Wonderful care during pregnancy, birth and post birth with only outgoing expenses being a couple of tests which were Medicare subsidised.
I'm curious to why the birth in this story was $22k?
Because it was either a non-Australian citizen without travel insurance visiting Australia who gave birth early, or someone who opted to go private without adequate cover (she's using an anecdote about her "husband's - presumably NZ - work colleague"). Very misleading of the author to conflate that as a common out-of-pocket expense that is associated with birth for Australian women in the Australian system.