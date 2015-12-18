If Christmas is about giving, then we truly have to live that and give to others.

It’s easy to get caught up in a spending and social frenzy this time of year, and sometimes we can lose sight of what Christmas is all about.

With our son arriving last year, and our daughter this year, Christmas has taken on a whole new meaning compared to when I was single and childless. As I tell our son, it’s a time where we get to celebrate our family, when we realise how lucky we are and be thankful for what we have. When we’re grateful for our health and happiness, and when we thank others, show our appreciation and reflect on the year that was. When we hold each other a little tighter. And yes, there are presents and they’re the icing on the cake, but it’s much more about time with each other and enjoying the little things.

This is all very idealistic, yes, and I’m sure that as he gets older this will be harder and harder to reinforce. But, why not start with the best intentions and start out as we mean to go on.

This year we’re going to start a tradition of giving to those in need around Christmas time.

If you’re like us and you'd like to give back at Christmas time, here’s a wrap up of where you can go to help families, mums, dads and children across Australia:

Children in need.

By donating to the Smith Family’s Christmas Appeal, you can help change the course of a disadvantaged child’s life.