Gisele Bündchen joined a self-defence class to heal after divorce. Then she met her boyfriend.

Gisele Bündchen is about to welcome a mini supermodel into the world. The Brazilian model is pregnant!

The 44-year-old model and business mogul is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, which will be Bündchen's third child.

The happy news was confirmed through PEOPLE overnight. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told PEOPLE.

Bündchen was first romantically linked with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor in June 2023, eight months after announcing her separation from NFL legend Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage in October 2022.

The couple's newborn will join Bündchen's children with Brady, their son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.

Who is Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend Joaquim Valente?

Unlike her very public marriage, the supermodel has been famously private about her relationship with Valente, who she was first spotted with on a trip to Costa Rica with her kids in 2023.

Bündchen reportedly met 35-year-old Valente when he was her Jiu-Jitsu trainer before their relationship blossomed into something more.

In an Instagram post from February 2022, Gisele wrote about how practicing self-defence at Valente's studio had been integral to her healing process.

"I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defence. I feel it's an important skill for all, but specially for us women," she wrote.

"Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"