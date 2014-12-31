Wow: This woman can make herself look exactly like Angelina Jolie using make-up.

Forget Botox, plastic surgery and facial fillers. If you want to look exactly like a celebrity apparently all you need is makeup.

Blogger and Youtube star, Kandee Johnson is proof.

The Los Angeles local has gained internet stardom by transforming herself in to fictional characters and celebrities using only cosmetics and posting the results online.

Image via @kandeejohnson Instagram.

Kandee posts photos to her Instagram account, which boasts over 700,000 followers. She also posts how-to videos to her YouTube channel, which has over 2.5 million viewers.

The online sensation used to work as a celebrity makeup artist for television shows, commercials and movies. She reveals on her blog that she’s been blogging since 2008 and posted her first YouTube video in 2009.

She said, “I thought it would be fun to teach people my little tips and tricks.” Now she has millions of people watching her videos.

Viewers have watched her turn herself into timeless stars like Marylin Munroe and fictional characters like Elsa from Disney’s Frozen.

Image via @kandeejohnson Instagram.

We are fascinated…

Kendall Jenner (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Black Swan (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Effie (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Elsa from Frozen (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Betty Boop (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Maleficent (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Barbie (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Taylor Swift magazine cover (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Madonna channelling Marylin Monroe (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Angelina Jolie (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

Edward Scissorhands (via @kandeejohnson Instagram)

The similarities are uncanny.

What can we say. Mind. Blown.

What’s your favourite transformation in the series?