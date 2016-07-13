Little girl is convinced her sister is dying. Really just has her period.

A teenager has posted an adorably sweet clip of her three-year-old sister reacting to the sight of her menstruation blood.

Meeiah Tolentino, 16, from Alaska began filming her sister Rain after the request to watch her use the bathroom backfired something terrible.

The clip begins with Tolentino asking her sister why she’s crying.

The young girl pauses her tears for a moment to cry out.

“Because you’re bleeding!” She says.

“Where am I bleeding?’ Tolentino says.

The child points downwards before she is overcome by another wave of sobs.

The elder sister then asks her sibling what she thinks is going to happen.

“You’re dying,” the child replies.