Less than two weeks ago a teenager walked into his former high school and killed 17 people.

The incident has sparked international debate about America’s lax gun laws and it’s propelled people across the US into action.

Now a video has emerged online of a young girl crying with excitement as she opens her first shotgun.

Understandably, it’s upset a lot of people.

The video, which was actually recorded and posted online in January last year, shows 10-year-old Presley opening a package given to her by her parents.

10-year-old Presley cries tears of joy as she opens her very first shotgun.

She immediately recognises the blue casing of the Beretta 686 Silver Pigeon shotgun and is overcome with emotion.

“Oh my goodness, this is crazy. Oh my, I can’t breathe,” she says into the camera.

She then says “thank you”, as a man, presumably her dad, explains he picked out a gun to suit her size.

Presley then cries tears of happiness as she unwraps the gun.