Should I Watch It? The bonkers new Netflix dramedy everyone's talking about, Ginny & Georgia.

There has been a lot of mumblings online about Netflix's absurd new show, Ginny & Georgia.

From trending topics around its dialogue, an unexpected feud with one of the biggest pop stars in the world and the introduction of the internet's new boyfriend, Raymond Ablack, who plays the owner of seemingly the only cafe/restaurant/bar in town, people have a lot to say about the show.

Unsurprisingly, it is the most popular series on Netflix right now.

The series follows the Millers, a young, tightknit family from the outside, with a lot of secrets.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Ginny & Georgia tells the story of 30-year-old Georgia, her teenage daughter Ginny and nine-year-old son Austin. The family move to a small, wealthy town in Massachusetts from Texas following the death of Georgia's husband, yoga king Kenny.

Georgia wants to give her kids everything she didn't have growing up, but all Ginny and Austin want is to stay in one place for a bit, just the three of them.

Ginny makes friends and forges romantic relationships while Georgia scores a good job in the office of the (very hot) Mayor.

Image: Netflix.