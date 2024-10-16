GINA CHICK: 'We got through cancer and the loss of our child. Then something else broke us.'

The following is an extract from We Are The Stars by Gina Chick, published by Simon&Schuster.

Separated. It sounds so easy, like using the curved shell of an egg to smoothly scoop out the sunny yolk, one deft move, no mess. There's nothing easy about this.

I half-expect Lee to run out, flatten himself across the bonnet, crying, "Don't go."

He's not going to. We both know this is the end of the road. We've navigated cancer, chemo, birth, family, the death of our child, and the growth of a community from first seeds through to a verdant forest. Eight years wound entirely into each other's lives, and now we have to unravel those ribbons.

Star watches me from the top deck with Lola, her new pack sister, a scrawny black kelpie whippet pup with enormous ears that angle towards me like radars as I call out with a cracking voice, "Bye, scallywags. Don't eat the next-door chickens, okay? Or if you do, don't leave any evidence."