A vacuum, a sponge, and anti-aging wrinkle cream: The 8 gifts every dad wants.

For Mother’s Day, Mamamia wants to promote gender equality by encouraging women to #LowerTheBar for themselves and others. The standards are so high for mothers and the ultimate cost is women’s mental health and wellbeing. That's why you'll notice something different about the stories on our homepage today. To draw attention to the underappreciated reality of being a mother in 2021, we've written satirical stories using headlines that would never, ever be written. Ultimately, the message is that mums are held to an impossible standard, and this Mother’s Day, we should give them the ultimate gift: kindness. You can read more about Mother's Day at Mamamia here.



Let's be honest. Dads are incredibly hard to buy for.

Whether it's Father's Day, Christmas, or his birthday, it can be difficult to nail down the perfect gift.

But luckily for you, we've compiled a list of the gifts that every dad wants.

From a decorative ironing board cover to a vacuum, here's our complete list:

Anti-aging wrinkle cream.

Have you recently noticed your dad's dark under-eye bags, or his forehead wrinkles? Why not point them out?

You don't have to point them out openly, of course. Just say it passively aggressively with a gift.

An anti-aging wrinkle cream or serum is sure to hit the spot.

A sponge.

You know what every dad wishes for when those special days come around? Cleaning products.

Not only is cleaning objectively enjoyable, it's also deeply personal.

As a dad, there's nothing more touching than receiving a fresh sponge for cleaning the house. Happy scrubbing!

A vacuum.

If you're looking for something a little more bougie, a household cleaning appliance will make your dad's day.

So, if you really want to show your dad how much you love him on his special day, buy him a vacuum. He'll be endlessly grateful.

See! Look how happy he looks! Image: Getty.