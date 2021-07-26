From job losses to post-surgery: 10 ways the Mamamia team show up for their loved ones from afar.

My sister and I have a bit of a running joke about my freezing cold Sydney share house.

She lives around the corner from me, so often on icy nights I will show up on her doorstep to bask right in front of her radiator for about an hour (or until I feel sufficiently defrosted) before heading back home with a renewed sense of warmth.

Each time she'd remind me that I need to buy a heater of my own so I can save these trips. But I enjoyed our little impromptu, heated catch-ups. Plus, well, I'm stubborn and money conscious.

Then another Sydney lockdown just so happened to kick in during peak winter, so our visits were on hold. Even my four clothing layers (plus my beloved Oodie) weren't doing the trick.

That was until one particularly frozen, locked down night when I received a tracking order that let me know a radiator was on the way.

Image: Supplied.

There's something so special about random acts of kindness.

When I tell you this ~warmed~ my heart for the whole week, I really mean it.

So, to get some inspiration on how to best brighten her day, I asked the team at Mamamia: what are some ways you've spread your love, support and good vibes, and have shown up for your loved ones lately (when some of us can't get there physically)?

Here's what they told me.

Sophie

My partner of 9 years is currently training to join the police force in Goulburn. It's a four-month stint, so a significantly larger amount of time apart than we're ever done before! (That was... 3 days).