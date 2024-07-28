When you can't even get a text back, and Gianmarco Tamberi apologises to his wife like *this*.

While we're all out here waiting for a text that, let's be honest, isn't coming, Italian Olympic high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi is dominating the romance game.
Tamberi, who's known for occasionally rocking a half-shaved beard, has captured our hearts, but not for his high-flying athleticism. Rather, everyone's swooning over the way he handled a romantic mishap that unfolded during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.
Tamberi, who famously shared high jump gold with Qatar's Mutaz Barshim in Tokyo 2020, was given the honour of being Italy's male flag bearer, alongside fencer Arianna Errigo.
But as they paraded through the French capital on a boat at the river-based Opening Ceremony on July 26, Tamberi lost something far more precious than any gold medal: his wedding ring.