I went to see Ghostbusters today. And I bloody loved it. We’re big fans of the original Ghostbusters in my house. Even the sequel to this cult-hit is watched on high rotation. My 7yo son is so obsessed I ordered him a Ghostbusters costume for his birthday last year.

So I’d been aware that a reboot of Ghostbusters was coming – with an all-female Ghostbusters team – and was dimly across some negative blowback that had been coming its way.

Something, something, women, trolls, too many women, bitches, die whores etc.

You know, the usual uplifting response certain sections of the Internet hurls at anything pertaining to women.

Still, after a long, cold school holidays where I've sat through many movies with my kids - both at home and in the cinema - I was looking forward to one that actually had some pop culture relevance for me.

I love Melissa McCarthy and Kirsten Wiig. And I've followed the rise of their co-stars - Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon - from their time on Saturday Night Live. Leslie Jones is breaking down the barriers of how you have to look and behave as a woman in comedy and Kate McKinnon is openly gay.

The director, Paul Feig, did Bridesmaids and Melissa McCarthy's Spy and Heat and I loved those movies too.

Two hours after sitting down next to my son (my daughter, sadly, was sick and had to stay home), I left the cinema feeling elated.

You know why? It wasn't the plot (pretty standard) or the effects (great but not really my thing). It wasn't even the acting particularly. It was the fact this film got made and the WAY it was made. I was elated by not just a female cast but a DIVERSE one. This is what I'm talking about: