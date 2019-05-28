'I felt someone on my bed.' 7 women share their unexplained supernatural experiences.

“My boyfriend died in a car accident when I was 16. About three months later, I was asleep and my cat was on my bed. I felt the end of my bed sink, and I woke up thinking it was my cat moving. I looked up and he was there in his usual outfit. He smiled at me and held up one finger, then four fingers, then three fingers. It was our code for ‘I LOVE YOU’.

“I couldn’t move I just remember feeling at peace and calm. My cat just sat with me staring right at him. I blinked and he had gone. Since then, when I stress, he comes to me in my dreams and we just talk. I always wake up feeling calmer.”

This is one of the stories Sarah*, 29, shared with Mamamia when we asked women if they’d ever had an unexplained supernatural experience.

Reading it, it’s so specific you can’t imagine that someone could fabricate it. And pressed for details, Sarah was adamant that she saw her boyfriend that night, and has seen him since.

“I don’t think we just die,” she said. “I think we maybe go to heaven, but we can visit when we are needed, like he does.”

Here are six other stories women told us about the spooky experiences they can’t explain.

“My granddad saved my life.” – Eloise

“When I was a baby, my mum and I lived alone, and mum was asleep in her room. It was her dad’s old house, but her dad had passed away. At some point during the night, her mum came in the room and shook her awake and said there was something wrong with Eloise (me). She kept shaking mum until mum got up went into my nursery, and I then had interrupted cot death.

But the thing is – my mum’s mum wasn’t even in the state. My mum is convinced that my granddad appeared in the form of my Nan so he didn’t scare my mum, and so she would go and check on me.”

“My dream was actually real.” – Emily

“A few years ago, I kept having this reoccurring dream where I was walking on a dirt road with my mum in the middle of the night and for some reason she was pushing a pram. There were open fields on both sides of the road with nothing except for one house that looked like it had been burnt down, and only the frame was standing. When we passed the house, I saw a man standing at the window smiling and waving at me, so I waved back and my mum started screaming (that’s when I would wake up from the dream).

“I told my mum about this dream that I kept having, and she said, ‘NO, that actually happened’. When we were living in India, we stayed in a farm house that was quite a walk from the village. Mum had to walk with me in a stroller down this dirt path and she said whenever she passed this burnt down house, I would say, ‘Look, it’s a man waving,’ and point to the house and she would see no one there.