An entire town thought this young girl was a ghost.

When a couple of new landowners in Cambridge, New York, set up a camera deep within the forest they had just bought, they had no idea the footage they’d soon capture would become the talk of the town – and later – the world.
According to Cambridge Police Chief George Bell, who spoke to ABC affiliate News 10, the new landowners were hoping to use the woods as a hunting area and before doing so, set up a camera to ensure the local population didn’t go through them.
However, when they went back through the footage, they stumbled upon an image of a young girl playing between the trees.