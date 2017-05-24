A worried mum is (almost) convinced a ghost is visiting her daughter while she sleeps after spotting an unusual shape with two eyes on the baby monitor yesterday afternoon.

It was around 4pm when Rebekah checked the monitor showing her toddler’s cot, two hours after she put her daughter down for a day nap.

Rebekah doesn’t usually check the monitor unless she hears her daughter stirring but something compelled her to have a look yesterday afternoon.

“As I looked closely, I noticed that strange thing in the monitor,” Rebekah told Mamamia. That strange thing was a black shape – the shape of a face – with two shining eyes caught in the camera’s light.

“I had my phone in my hand so I snapped a few pictures before running upstairs to see if she was okay and to see exactly what it was.”