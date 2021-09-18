'I went from $45k in debt to owning my own home in Sydney within 2 years. Here's how.'

In 2018, I experienced my fifth and final mental health breakdown.

Suffice to say, it was a difficult and extremely confusing time: admitted to a mental health ward for durations of four days to four weeks at a time, I was eventually diagnosed with "psychotic depression" and later received the diagnosis of "schizophrenia", a diagnosis that would have broken many, but which I’ve learnt to 100 per cent accept and not be limited by.

In that fifth stay in the mental health ward, due to my mental health and dire financial situation at the time, the doctor told me I would be homeless.

Yet, despite being $45,000 in debt and without a job or a thriving business to go back to, I found it within myself to draw on all the strength I had at the time to tell the doctor: "No, I will not."

Those four words turned out to be true.

Soon after I was discharged from hospital, I took stock of what needed to be done now to get me out of strife.

I knew I needed money quickly, so I approached the local cafes for work that would at least keep my head above water until I found a more substantial role.

It didn’t help that prior to this breakdown, I’d asked my housemate to leave, so I was left paying the whole rent. And while for the year and a half before I’d managed to live off my savings and shares of about $80,000 to $90,000, as well as credit cards, eventually, my money ran out.

So I did something I never thought I could: I asked for help, and welcomed the support of my dad, who generously loaned me some money to pay for my basic expenses as I had maxed out both of my credit cards at $25,000 total.

But I didn’t let that break me.

I came out of the mental health hospital ward and successfully landed three cafe jobs and worked seven days a week which paid about $1,300 per fortnight, the exact amount my rent cost.

During my time in hospital, I also started a coffee business and shared content about that widely on social media, which taught me a lot about how to run my own business and promote it.

