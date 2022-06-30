23 women on getting engaged months after meeting, and if it was a good idea.

Even though getting married pretty quickly worked out well for us, I probably wouldn’t recommend it as a norm! We knew each other and were friends before we actually got together.

Belinda, 46

How did we meet? He was a friend of an ex-partner.

When did we get engaged? Six months in.

What happened? We've been married for 16 years! My mum always used to say 'when you know, you know', which used to drive me crazy. I always thought they were 'the one' otherwise, I wouldn't have bothered! Turns out, she was right. I just knew. I'd had a few long-term relationships before (one for seven years) that were heading towards marriage, but I just couldn't see them being forever.

In retrospect, I possibly would have liked another year with just him and I before we had our children – as they came nine months after our wedding day!

Tanya, 31.

How did we meet? We met on Tinder and both said we were looking for a relationship and not just a hookup. We spoke over text and calls for about six weeks before going on a date.

When did we get engaged? From officially being together, it was a year and two weeks, but from the very first message, it was 14 months.

What happened? Married and happily making our life goals happen. Make sure you really know your partner, have lived with them for a decent amount of time, and that they see you at your worst. For example, when you are sick, unemployed, with financial struggles and family drama.

Andrea, 35.

How did we meet? We met on Bumble in August 2018 and he was the only guy I went out with in my one week of online dating! At the time we met, he was working FIFO on a four-weeks away, one-week at-home roster. We had three dates in that first week that he was home, and then we spoke every day of the four weeks he was away. We saw each other the night he got home and spent every possible minute together from then.

When did we get engaged? We were officially a couple within a few days, and were engaged six months later!

What happened? We got engaged in early 2019 and were due to be married March 2020. COVID restrictions came in a few days before our wedding, so unfortunately we had to postpone. Luckily we were able to get married in Sept 2020! COVID wasn’t done with us though, and my husband got stuck in NSW for 5 months in 2021 due to border closures. He finally was allowed home, and we have done two weeks quarantine at home… oh, and our first baby is due in a few weeks!