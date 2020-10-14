Breanna is 29. Her 51-year-old mother is carrying her baby.

Next month, Julie Loving will give birth to her granddaughter.

After watching her daughter Breanna Lockwood and son-in-law Aaron struggle with infertility for years, the 51-year-old was determined to "take away the pain."

The young couple had already had two miscarriages, one ectopic pregnancy and multiple rounds of IVF, and could feel their dream of becoming parents slipping away.

When Breanna, 29, lost her twins the earth shattered.

With her mum in the room beside her, she remembers screaming "don't touch me" as she sobbed and collapsed on the floor at the news.

"How could this happen? We just had made it to the 'safe zone'?" she remembers thinking.

"I felt like being consoled would mean it’s real. She [mum] sobbed with me, watching her child in despair. Feeling helpless, she began to dry heave from the stress," wrote Breanna on Instagram, where she's been sharing her family's journey with surrogacy.