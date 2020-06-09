Holiday at Home: "The German schnitzel night that'll make you feel like Christmas came early."

I never wanted to celebrate Christmas more than during isolation.

Being distanced from family and friends, during a very strange time in the world, all I wanted to do was fast forward to Christmas.

Most of our family live in other cities – some in other countries. So, my 13-year-old son and I have to make our own fun until we can properly travel again.

With the evenings getting very chilly, I decided on a theme night. A wintry, snowglobe-style European Christmas – just like an early Christmas in July.

But I thought we could go a little further.

We’re originally from Adelaide, and used to visit a little town called Hahndorf, in the hills. It’s a gorgeous place, originally settled by Germans in 1839, and still sells handmade German goods and crafts.

We used to love visiting, looking at all the quaint shops – which would become a Christmas market (like the European ones, except 40 degrees) on December weekends – and then finishing the outing with a German schnitzel at the Hahndorf Inn.

To this day, the schnitzel is one of Winston’s (and yes, my) favourite foods.

So, it was decided: we’d do a Christmas in Semi-Iso, and make it German with a classic pork schnitzel.

The yummiest pork schnitzel recipe.

Doing a bit of research, I was interested to discover that pork is the favourite meat to consume in Germany, and they have many recipes for it.

Unlike the Wiener schnitzel, which is Austrian in origin and usually made with veal, a traditional German schnitzel is made using pork.

I checked out the Australian Pork website, and found a delicious-looking German pork schnitzel recipe. I thought it was something a little different that Winston could get on board with.

I tried to convince him about sauerkraut, a traditional German side dish of fermented cabbage (which is meant to be super healthy, too), and received a firm no. So we did roast veggies as a side.

The schnitzel was so easy – I knew it was a recipe my budding sous chef could handle.