Germaine Greer, author, academic and feminist icon, appeared on British television program Sam Delaney’s News Thing on Saturday night, and described Princess Diana as ‘needy’.

Host Sam Delaney asked Greer, 78, if she thought Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago last week, would have ended up on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here if she were still alive.

“I expect not actually,” the author of The Female Eunuch said. “But it’s interesting to think, ‘Would we still like her if she was 56?’

“I think we probably wouldn’t,” Greer continued. “We didn’t even like the Queen when she was 56.

“We don’t like middle-aged women very much. How would Diana have middle-aged?”

The discussion continued, with Greer commenting on Princess Diana’s complicated love life, “I mean, what would the tally of the men who had dumped her by that stage? It would be 40 or 50 probably.

“Worst f*ck in the country, by all accounts.”

Her three male panellists laughed, before Delaney asked, “Was she a feminist or role model to young women?”