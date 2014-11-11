Fluff: A Spice Girl just got engaged. Hint: Not Posh.

Hurrah for Ginger.

Geri Halliwell is engaged. To a really fast man. Formula One boss Christian Horner.

The couple have been dating since March this year, and have been friends for a few years. And now he’s put a ring on it. How do we know?

Because, just like Benedict Cumberbatch, they went all cute and traditional, with an announcement in the paper.

As printed in the Births, Deaths and Marriages page of The Times, “Mr C.E.J. Horner OBE and Geri Halliwell, The engagement is announced between Christian, son of Mr and Mrs G.M. Horner and Geraldine, daughter of the late Mr L.F. Halliwell and Mrs A. Parkinson.”

And as you can see (because it’s printed in the newspaper, so FACT), Christian has an OBE for his contributions to motor sports.

Geri has 8-year-old daughter Bluebell (she has not revealed who his father is) and Christian has a one-year-old daughter, Olivia, from a previous relationship.

Congratulations Geri and Christian. It’s always nice when 2 Become 1.

Let’s hope Geri sings this at the wedding:

If you can’t stop right now…



