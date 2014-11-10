Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Tragic festival death

Georgina Bartter a 19-year old student from Sydney has died at a festival, Harbourlife, over the weekend after taking what has been reported to be ‘one-and-a-half’ pills.

The 19-year old was unconscious and convulsing at the festival and tragically died from organ failure in hospital after being rushed by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital. She was accompanied to hospital by two friends.

A witness reports that the young woman collapsed on the dance floor “She was dancing next to us when she collapsed on the dance floor. I thought she was pretty hammered but then she just dropped to the floor” reports The Daily Mail.

Dr Gordian Fulde, the head of St Vincent’s Emergency Department told News Limited that doctors with “above world class” equipment and expertise worked desperately to save the teenager.

Superintendent Mark Walton, commander of the Sydney City Command told Fairfax Media no one ever knew what was in any drug.

“Young women, young men, they want to know the contents of everything that they eat, they’ll look at food labels, they’ll look at cosmetics, they’re very particular about things, yet some of them – 78 at least yesterday – turned up with the intent to consume some of those products.

“They have no idea what’s contained in them. It’s risky behaviour that we really should be trying to move away from.”

78 people were arrested at the dance party for drug offences.



2. PM to meet Barack Obama

The Prime Minister Tony Abbott has arrived in China and will today meet with the US President ahead of an APEC Summit of World Leaders.

Tony Abbott and President Obama will also give a rare joint press conference.

It marks the beginning of a whirlwind week for the Prime Minister who will also meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s premier Li Keqiang

Mr Abbott will then travel to Myanmar for security talks before hosting the G20 in Brisbane.



3. Lesbian couple marry in Russia

A lesbian couple have married in Russia – exploiting a loophole in the country where gay marriage is illegal.

The women – who both wore wedding gowns married legally as one of the women was born male but is now transgender and undergoing hormone therapy.

A local politician has condemned the union reports the BBC.

“It’s an insult against thousands of Russian families. I intend to call for its annulment,” said Vitaliy Milonov.

4. Remembrance Sunday

The Queen has led commemorations for Remembrance Sunday by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London’s Whitehall after a two-minute silence at 11am.

Hundreds of services have been held across Britain and through Europe 100 years after the First World War broke out.



5. Berlin Wall 25 years

Germany is marking 25 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The anniversary celebrations started with a church service and ceremonies for the at least 389 victims of the border.

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel has said the fall of the Berlin Wall 25 years ago “has shown us that dreams can come true”.