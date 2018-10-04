Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Georgia Love just confirmed what we all know is true about why people go on The Bachelor.

As we brace ourselves for The Bachelor 2018 finale, former Bachelorette Georgia Love has shared some truths about what it’s really like on the show.

Specifically, that yes, a portion of the contestants are 100 per cent not on the show to find true love.

In an article written for TV Week, the 30-year-old shared the answer she gives people when they ask her if the reality TV show is like UnReal.

“I’m not silly. And I don’t think you’d have to be silly to know that out of 18 blokes – who willingly chose to go on a reality TV show – some had intentions other than being my boyfie,” she wrote.

“There were, at the very least, three guys on my series who I don’t think realised the idea of the show was that someone would end up with me. I’m almost certain two of them didn’t know my name.”

But rather than run to Osher for a refund, Georgia said she could appreciate that perhaps those contestants were cast for dramatic or comedic effect.

“We want drama! We want catfights! We want tears! But ultimately, the show is about love. And no matter what the cynics say, the numbers don’t lie.”

“To date, the Australian franchise of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette has produced one baby, one marriage and four ongoing, live-in relationships. They’re pretty good odds.”

We couldn’t agree more. Just, we won’t put money on them if that’s OK.

