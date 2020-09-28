The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 29.

The Republican president, who will face Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday night for their first debate before the November 3 election, said he had "extraordinary assets" and boasted a "very IMPRESSIVE" financial statement.

However, he has refused to release his tax returns, as presidents and presidential candidates have done for decades.

Trump says it is because he is under audit by the Internal Revenue Service but the agency has said there is no reason he cannot release his taxes while under audit.

George Pell to fly to Vatican today after being acquitted of child abuse allegations.

Just five months after being acquitted of child abuse allegations, Cardinal George Pell is flying back to the Vatican.

The 79-year-old was once regarded as the third highest ranked Vatican official and was the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse.

He was accused of molesting two choir boys in the late 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne, and served more than a year in jail before being acquitted by the High Court in April.

Live: NSW Now: Cardinal George Pell to return to Rome for first time since acquittal https://t.co/7mUFTLXyPn — ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) September 28, 2020

The 79-year-old was attempting to combat the Holy See's financial struggles, as Pope Francis' finance minister, when he returned to Australia in 2017 to face the decades old allegations.

He is returning to Rome days after Pope Francis fired one of his opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu over an ongoing financial scandal.

Andrews focused on virus suppression not eradication as Labor caucus upheaval continues.

A terse Daniel Andrews has reiterated that "virus suppression not eradication" remains the goal, after the premier was asked about a tweet from his former health minister Jenny Mikakos.