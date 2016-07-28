Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Australia’s most senior Catholic George Pell denies sex abuse allegations.

Australia’s most senior Catholic cleric Cardinal George Pell has denied child abuse allegations that were made public last night.

The ABC revealed that police are investigating multiple child abuse allegations leveled directly against Pell.

The allegations are about incidents which allegedly happened during Cardinal Pell’s time as Archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s.

One complaint relates to a man who claims Pell touched him inappropriately while they were playing at a poll in Pell’s home town of Eureka in the late 70’s.

In another complaint, Torquay businessman Les Tyack gave a statement to the royal commission last year relating to an incident at the Torquay Surf Life Saving Club in the summer of 1986-87 reports the ABC.

He claims he saw a naked Pell with three small boys behaving in a manner that caused him concern.

The Cardinal said in a statement he “emphatically and unequivocally rejects any allegations of sexual abuse against him”.

“The Cardinal does not wish to cause any distress to any victim of abuse. However, claims that he has sexually abused anyone, in any place, at any time in his life are totally untrue and completely wrong.

For help: Bravehearts Counselling and support for survivors of child sexual abuse: 1800 272 831. 1800 Respect National counselling helpline: 1800 737 732

2. Person of interest in William Tyrell disappearance to face court today on charges by sexual crimes detectives.

William Spedding, a person of interest questioned over the disappearance of William Tyrrell is expected to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates Court today after being charged by sexual crimes detectives.

Spedding has been repeatedly questioned over the disappearance of William, 3, from the front yard of his grandmother’s home.

William Tyrell went missing in September 2014.

News Limited reports that the exact nature of the charges against Spedding to be heard in court today are unknown but that his lawyer will seek to have aspects of the case suppressed “to prevent a real and substantial risk of prejudice to the proper administration of justice”.

Spedding is currently charged with historic child sex offences in NSW dating almost 30 years. He is charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10 and two counts of common assault.

He has always denied any involvement in the disappearance of William Tyrrell.

3. Babysitter charged with killing policeman’s 4-year-old daughter in crash says police are harassing her.

Elle Underhill was tragically killed. Via Facebook.

A teenager charged over the death of the four-year-old daughter of a policeman has gone to court to try to get her driver’s licence suspension lifted and claimed she is being harassed by police.

Courteney Matthews, is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death over the crash which took the life of Elle Underhill, 4 in December last year in Northern NSW.

Ellie’s father, Richmond Local Area Command Police Sergeant Steven Underhill, was called to the scene only to discover his daughter trapped in the wreck.

In court Ms Matthews claimed she was a “fit and proper person” to have her license saying she needed it to attend ballet competitions she competes in.

News Limited reports she also made the complaint that “the police watchful eye has increased”.

Magistrate David Heilpern ruled that Matthews had not demonstrated the “exceptional circumstances” needed to get her licence back.