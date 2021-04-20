The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday April 21.

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in the murder of George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The jury deliberated for four hours on Monday and resumed on Tuesday morning, delivering their verdict just after 7am AEST.

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts. Here’s Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reading the verdict: pic.twitter.com/I4ri34r46e — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

The 12 jurors found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The three-week trial featured hours of video evidence along with testimonies from 45 witnesses including bystanders, police officials, and medical experts.

Chauvin, who is white, pleaded not guilty.

In an arrest captured on video, Chauvin pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes outside a grocery store where Floyd had been accused of buying cigarettes with a fake $US20 banknote.