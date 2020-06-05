The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday June 5.

George Floyd had COVID-19 when he died.

George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis, was infected with COVID-19 when he died, according to an official autopsy report.

The 20-page report, released on Wednesday on agreement by the 46-year-old’s family, showed the infection was not related to his death.

The diagnosis had been known since April 3, and Floyd “most likely” had no symptoms, the report said.

The autopsy also revealed the victim's lungs appeared healthy, and he had some narrowing of the arteries of the heart.

The news came after the coroner's report was released on Monday, showing that Floyd had died of a heart attack after being restrained by the police officers.

The summary of his death has been classified as a homicide.

Floyd has been farewelled by hundreds overnight in Minneapolis at the first of three memorial services to be held in the places he was born, grew up and died.

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service is held for George Floyd in Minneapolis. Family members, civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, and civil rights attorney attorney Benjamin Crump will speak about Floyd and his legacy. https://t.co/MJfWpA3ovh — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 4, 2020

Eight minutes of silence was held - the amount of time Floyd was held down by his neck by a police officer.