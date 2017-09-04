Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

The weekend has come and gone, and with it arose some truly wonderful celebrity happenings that would almost certainly never happen on days Monday through Friday.

From George Clooney’s baby brain to Taylor Swift’s best friend behaviour, consider your daily catch-up dose served.

George Clooney explains his and Amal’s criteria for naming their twins.

Celebrity baby names are somewhat of an Olympic sport in Hollywood. That is, except for George and Amal Clooney.

Welcoming twins in June, the couple announced their infants were conservatively named Alexander and Ella. The reason, Clooney explained to Entertainment Tonight this week, was simple.

"We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged... So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald." Above all, though, Clooney revealed that it was important that the twins didn't have "really dumb names."

While on the topic of his new life as a dad, Clooney also shared some insight into what the past two months have looked like for he and Amal.

"They [babies] start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already... He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats." Ella, however, is "very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god."

Taylor Swift spent the weekend on bridesmaid's duty.