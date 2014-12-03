friendship

George Clooney is coming to Downton Abbey.

Sort of…

George Clooney will arrive at Downton Abbey later this month, but only for a very short stay (we wish it was longer too).

The 53-year-old actor is starring in a sketch for ITV’s Text Santa fundraiser, raising money for UK charities.

As part of the sketch, the network released a 20-second video teaser this morning, but it doesn't give much away.

In the clip, Cora Crawley appears to mistake George for her husband Lord Grantham, but everything else remains a mystery. Except the fact that George looks very dapper in a three piece suit (wouldn't you agree?).

Deadline speculates that George might be playing some kind of "fantasy world Lord Grantham".

“[Lord Grantham] is beginning to wonder if his family may be better off without him, but divine intervention in the form of a very special heavenly body gives him a view of what life would really be like without his guiding spirit."

Heavenly body? They got that right.

1985-6, The Facts Of Life.
1988, Return Of The Killer Tomatoes.
1988-91, Roseanne.
1994-99, ER.
1996, One Fine Day.
1997, Batman and Robin.
1998, Out Of Sight.
2000, The Perfect Storm.
2001, Oceans Eleven.
2004, Oceans Twelve.
2005, Syriana.
2007, Oceans Thirteen.
2006, The Good German.
2010, The American.
2011, The Descendants.
2013, Gravity.

00:00 / ???