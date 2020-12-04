6 years ago, Hollywood's most eligible bachelor settled down. This is his life now.

For decades, there was one narrative George Clooney couldn't escape.

The eternal bachelor.

It all stemmed from comments Clooney made after his divorce from actress Talia Balsam, who he was married to from 1989-1993.

After their marriage ended, he stated he'd never get married again.

Fast forward almost 30 years, and the 59-year-old - once Hollywood's most eligible bachelor - is married with children, admitting meeting wife Amal Alamuddin changed his mind.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," Clooney told CBS Sunday Morning in November 2020.

"It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

"And then we had these two knuckleheads," Clooney added of his children, three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

"It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming."

Clooney, 59, and human rights lawyer Amal, 42, married in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014, just over a year after they met.

Clooney said his proposal was a major shock to his now-wife.

"We never talked about marriage when we were dating," he said.

"I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.'"

Image: Getty.