'If you're worried about conspiracy theorists, take a closer look at Parliament House.'

In a Tuesday pre-Question Time rant, Queensland LNP MP George Christensen unleashed on his political colleagues.

He demanded the "madness" end. He was referring to restrictions and lockdowns, not COVID-19.

He quoted the "fear" of a virus with a "survivability rate of 997 out of 1000."

He said that masks don't work. Neither do lockdowns.

He referred to our medical experts as "dictatorial" and referred to the virus as "just like the flu."

Instead of giving Christensen more airtime, please watch Dr Freelander's takedown.



Video via Twitter/Jason Clare.

"Open society back up! Restore our freedoms! End this madness!" he concluded before sitting back down in his chair. A chair reserved for him as an elected member of the House of Representatives. A chair reserved for him as a member of the Liberal Party of Australia, which is, of course, the current reigning Government.

Everyone is entitled to freedom of speech. But what Christensen displayed yesterday in Parliament undermined everything our Government is trying to accomplish as they tackle the virulent Delta strain. It undermined the long hours our doctors and nurses are pulling in COVID-wards. It was highly offensive to the families right now mourning loved ones who've passed away. And it was a slap in the face to the millions of Australians sacrificing their lives to stay locked inside their homes, because it fed into conspiracy theories and the protests that threaten to undo our hard work.