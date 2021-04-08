The new NSFW ad that normalises the way so many Australian babies are now born.

If you, or someone you know, has ever experienced infertility, you’ll know it can be one of the most challenging things somebody can go through.

The appointments, injections, more appointments and hope can make you feel isolated, especially from others who have fallen pregnant ‘accidentally’ or very soon after beginning to try. It can feel as though ‘the stork’ just delivered them a baby, and you’ve been made to work hard to have a family.

But there’s one reproductive clinic that’s wanting to change the narrative – the stigma – about infertility and having a baby through IVF, both for people going through it, and because of the commonly held perception that it’s not a “normal’ way to get pregnant – even though in 2021, it most definitely is.

Australian fertility clinic Genea, which has IVF clinics throughout WA, NSW, VIC and the ACT, and a website packed with helpful and essential information, has created a children’s book to simply explain the IVF process as a way to have a baby.

They’ve also made what they call a “nudie rudie” short video that is NSFW or for young eyes – despite it being animated. It’s perhaps 18+ because… there’s a lot of people having sex in it.

There’s even a few positions we’d never seen before.

Genea includes this explainer on its website:

"There are millions of people on the IVF journey, and even more who have no idea what it takes. We’ve created a short (well, very short film) that tells this story. If it speaks to you, feel free to share it and why you have. Or send it to someone you think it might help."

Watch Where Babies Come From below. Post continues after video.