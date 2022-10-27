"My son loves netball but when he turned 12, he wasn't allowed to play anymore."

I wasn’t just struck by the inclusivity of the skaters, but also of the politeness, friendliness and respect given to coaches, referees, and other teams. At the end of each game, both teams skated in a circle while all the onlookers lined up around the outside and tapped their hands as they skated past to congratulate them on their efforts. It was a delight to watch.

My son started his sporting life by joining his local netball club. He’d spent years watching his older sister play in a team I’d coached since she was little. He was dragged along to all the games, the end-of-year barbecues and the fundraising events and eventually he started picking up a netball and throwing it to the other younger siblings in a similar position.

When he joined a mixed team at the age of eight, he was one of four boys. The club had never had boys join before, and suddenly they had a team where almost half the players were male. My son and two of the other boys played until the season when they turned 13 when they were no longer allowed to compete in the mixed team that they had played in for five years due to the Netball Victoria gender regulation.

Given that netball has always been considered a ‘girls’ sport, there were no mixed leagues that the boys could join. There were no pathways for them. They had spent five years learning and loving a sport that suddenly could not accommodate them in any way.

Around the time he stopped playing netball, he started taking roller derby more seriously. He liked the skills he was learning, skating fast and stopping dramatically by turning sharply to one side or flipping up onto toe stops. We began turning up to weekend training bouts where my son started to understand the sport he had chosen to play. The rules are complicated, and even after playing in a tournament we are both still learning them.