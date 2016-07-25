They’ve got four boys and desperately want a girl. Another couple has three girls, and the parents desperately want a boy.

One couple has six boys – two of them twins – and they can’t decide whether to try again.

It’s not that they don’t love their boys.

Far from it.

Couples with children of one dominant gender have been forced to travel overseas for the procedure. Image via iStock.

It’s just that they want the experience of raising a girl, an experience so far denied to them.

What is undoubtedly frustrating for the families is that, should they be able to afford it, the potential to have the baby of their desired gender is there, it's just that, so far in Australia, a panel of medical experts and ethicists have denied them the right to their long desired daughter.

But that might be about to change.

In news announced today, laws to allow parents to choose the gender of their baby to balance the sexes in their family may be introduced after a review by the National Health and Medical Research Council.

In Australia it is already possible for families with a risk of genetic abnormalities to choose the sex of their babies, but other couples have been forced to travel to countries where pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is available.