'I burst into tears and sobbed.' Why I didn’t do gender reveal parties for my two kids.

From asking 'why' all the time, focusing on social responsibility and demanding flexibility for work-life balance, there are some millennial stereotypes that I actually resonate with.

But as my generation reached the age to start families, a new trend was born and this thing seems to be something that doesn’t sit right with me.

As a millennial mum, here’s why I didn’t do gender reveal parties for my kids.

Before I go on, I want to say that I understand and respect folks who do this sort of thing. It’s not my place to judge what you do in your family. Do your thing as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone.

Gender disappointment is real.

When I was pregnant with my first, I thought I was having a boy. I read up on all the old wives’ tales and believed what I wanted to be true. I did carry low. I was only gaining weight in the middle. My skin was glowing.

And to be honest, I wanted a boy because I thought it would be easier. From riding the ups and downs of menstruation cycles, managing body image issues, feeling unsafe in public to dealing with mean girls, I didn’t want to see my child go through the crap that I went through (and still go through).

I thought not knowing the intricacies of being a male would make my parenthood journey simpler. You know, ignorance is bliss, less anticipation and more “take it as it comes”.

I remember the moment we found out. I held my husband’s hands and as our doctor let us know, I could feel my world spinning. I burst into tears and sobbed. We went to get coffee at McDonald's; I remember sitting near the play area and watching some kids run around. I had envisioned having a boy for my entire pregnancy up until this point, thinking about what we would name him, what he was going to look like, what hobbies he would have and so forth. I was disappointed, sad and angry at the same time.

Then came the guilt and shame because I didn’t want to admit that I was disappointed. Other than finding out the sex, the ultrasound showed that our daughter was growing healthily. I felt I was being ungrateful because I should have been celebrating instead of wallowing, especially when we knew folks who were having trouble conceiving. Relative to them, this didn’t seem like a valid reason to be disappointed.