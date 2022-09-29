OPINION: In defence of the "provocative" outfits Gen Z wear to work.

So when I read the New York Post headline, “Gen Zers insist on wearing sexy clubbing outfits to work”, I wasn’t surprised. But it did make my eyes roll.

The article goes on to say how Gen Z are commonly dressing too casually or too provocatively and are losing touch when it comes to work dress codes.

They aren’t exactly wrong. But it isn’t a bad thing like the publication makes it out to be.

Gen Zers are living in an era of spicing things up. Rejecting the traditional notion that in order to be taken seriously as a professional you need to wear certain clothes, even if you don’t particularly like them.

You can’t really blame us though. We spent years studying, only to graduate into our professions and enter a workplace virtually. Wearing loungewear, sports bras and comfies on Zoom calls was a total norm for us.

So when we finally entered offices IRL, it’s no wonder we embraced a new business casual attitude. Combining comforts of loungewear with relaxed and oversized silhouettes of streetwear, Gen Zers are rocking outfits that conventionally would have stirred some drama in the HR department.

AfterPay’s latest Bi-Annual Trend Report cites the 'new business casual' trend, with sales for flowy and breathable plisse sets increasing by 14 per cent compared to last year. Can confirm I have contributed to this increase as I own 4 plisse sets - don’t judge me.

The report has also seen sneakers take over as the shoe of choice, and looser, wide-leg pants as an everyday staple. This data is practically describing my current work style. Here's the proof: