OPINION: In defence of the "provocative" outfits Gen Z wear to work.

I started my first full-time corporate job this year. With that came a mini breakdown on deciding what to wear.
You see, I entered the workforce virtually so my understanding of corporate dressing was watching the Sex and the City cast strut around New York City.
Nonetheless, I still knew there were some major clothing red flags to avoid. So naturally I turned to TikTok to ask for help on which outfit to wear for my office debut.
All three options I presented were greeted with comments either hyping me up, or voicing concern that they weren’t appropriate enough. "Slight midriffs and cutouts are a no," "Avoid bright colours," "Don’t draw attention to your chest."
@laraseverinoo help me decide what to wear to my dream job tomorrow 🥰!! i cant wait to post more big bust friendly work appropaite fits!!! 🤌🏼 #midsizefashion #petalandpup #workwearstyle ♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco
