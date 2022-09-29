fashion

OPINION: In defence of the "provocative" outfits Gen Z wear to work.

I started my first full-time corporate job this year. With that came a mini breakdown on deciding what to wear. 

You see, I entered the workforce virtually so my understanding of corporate dressing was watching the Sex and the City cast strut around New York City.

Nonetheless, I still knew there were some major clothing red flags to avoid. So naturally I turned to TikTok to ask for help on which outfit to wear for my office debut. 

All three options I presented were greeted with comments either hyping me up, or voicing concern that they weren’t appropriate enough. "Slight midriffs and cutouts are a no," "Avoid bright colours," "Don’t draw attention to your chest."

@laraseverinoo help me decide what to wear to my dream job tomorrow 🥰!! i cant wait to post more big bust friendly work appropaite fits!!! 🤌🏼 #midsizefashion #petalandpup #workwearstyle ♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco
So when I read the New York Post headline, “Gen Zers insist on wearing sexy clubbing outfits to work”, I wasn’t surprised. But it did make my eyes roll. 

The article goes on to say how Gen Z are commonly dressing too casually or too provocatively and are losing touch when it comes to work dress codes. 

They aren’t exactly wrong. But it isn’t a bad thing like the publication makes it out to be.

Gen Zers are living in an era of spicing things up. Rejecting the traditional notion that in order to be taken seriously as a professional you need to wear certain clothes, even if you don’t particularly like them.

You can’t really blame us though. We spent years studying, only to graduate into our professions and enter a workplace virtually. Wearing loungewear, sports bras and comfies on Zoom calls was a total norm for us.

So when we finally entered offices IRL, it’s no wonder we embraced a new business casual attitude. Combining comforts of loungewear with relaxed and oversized silhouettes of streetwear, Gen Zers are rocking outfits that conventionally would have stirred some drama in the HR department.

AfterPay’s latest Bi-Annual Trend Report cites the 'new business casual' trend, with sales for flowy and breathable plisse sets increasing by 14 per cent compared to last year. Can confirm I have contributed to this increase as I own 4 plisse sets - don’t judge me.

The report has also seen sneakers take over as the shoe of choice, and looser, wide-leg pants as an everyday staple. This data is practically describing my current work style. Here's the proof:

@laraseverinoo dressing cute for @mamamiaaus 🥹🎧💕 #workwearstyle #blazeroutfit ♬ original sound - Shimoto, The Creator

So you see, for us, this casual approach to workwear doesn’t hold the same shock factor that it would have for other generations. Because we aren't familiar with a time that was any different.

Gen Z still know the boundaries of a workplace. But we also care about comfort, versatility, and if we're being totally honest, cuteness.

We don’t want to be an entirely different person at work. If I head into the office wearing an outfit that I feel and look good in, it’s the ultimate mood and productivity booster. We want our personality to shine so we can be our true selves and, in turn, work as best as we can. And that means kindly swiping left on a pencil skirt or fitted blouse and slack combo.

With casual-corporate dressing on the rise, it’s no wonder our work and personal wardrobes have morphed into one as our generation finds comfort in creating a capsule wardrobe.

Building a capsule wardrobe is a trending topic on our social platform feeds right now. The notion is appealing to Gen Z, as it's all about making the most of your wardrobe by curating a limited selection of interchangeable pieces that compliment each other. It’s about being a more conscious shopper and purchasing items with intent to #RewearNotCare for a diverse range of occasions. 

Take one of my recent purchases: my Djerf Avenue matching grey blazer and skirt set. It was on the pricey side of the scale but I knew I would wear it both in and out of the office. 

Sure, a mini skirt might conventionally be deemed “inappropriate” for work, but I knew I could style it with stockings and a boxy shirt to balance out the fact that my legs are on display. I also planned to style the skirt with knee-high boots and a corset for Friday night drinks.

Not to mention, even if we wanted to have a designated work wardrobe, we can’t afford it. Living is pretty expensive as it is. Rent, HECS debt, medical bills, groceries, and don’t forget catch-up dinners, cocktails and sights being set on upgrading to the highest Mecca Beauty Loop level (a girl can dream).

Having a specific work wardrobe just isn't a top priority. Starting entry-level jobs, we don’t have endless money on hand to fund pieces strictly “for work.”

Instead, investing in pieces that seamlessly fit into your personal style, that you can effortlessly rewear and restyle time after time is the ultimate power move. We are influenced by affordable, comfortable and accessible pieces. We're looking for investments and bang for our buck.

That said, dress codes aren’t being thrown out the window all together. They are still very much influencing our outfit choices - but they've been rewritten to suit our terms.  

I for one love to impose my starter kit uniform for work, which consists of key pieces that I reach for without hesitation in the morning. Think of it like if you were a TV character: what key clothing items would you be wearing on screen? 

For me it’s often a boxy, boyfriend style shirt, straight-leg jeans, sweater vests, miniskirts, and for shoes I’m opting for my New Balance sneakers or chunky loafers. Having these pieces front of mind when creating an outfit for work helps give me direction on how to dress. It’s my dress code, but on my terms.  

This notion of a self imposed “work uniform” is something TikTok content creator Hannah Heading has been experimenting with lately. Her main requirements? Comfort, versatility and durability. 

“I’ve always found it hard to define what I want to wear and uniform dressing seemed like an interesting experiment," she told Mamamia.

“I thought of trying it out after reading an article in W Magazine that spoke about uniforms helping people hone in on their personal style. My current uniform is a Selvage denim jacket and wide-leg jeans which I can dress up or down with different shoes and tops.”

“The uniform only works because I chose pieces that are high quality, durable and that I really love and treasure. Eventually I’d like to add in other uniform variations, so that I’m making good use of what I own and to combat any boredom.”

@hannahheading Trying out uniform dressing! #uniform #ootd #grwm #denim #selvedgedenim #jeans #capsulewardrobe #slowfashion ♬ A moist healing song - Nez Tunes

While there's no denying Gen Zers are prone to standing out with our outfits, it isn’t anything that hasn’t been done before. 

It’s each generation's responsibility to get those older than them chatting and eye rolling. Otherwise nothing really ever changes.

Feature Image: Mamamia/Instagram @carbsmakeitokay.

