Confused by this entire situation I did a little bit of research to determine what camp I belonged to.

The answer?

Both. And also neither.

I'm a Zillennial.

Zillennials are born roughly between 1996 and 1999, and are stuck between Millennials and Gen Zs. There are parts of both generations we relate to and parts we don't recognise at all.

Most of our conversations with Millennials start strong as we discuss Gossip Girl but then trail off when they bring up Gilmore Girls.

Similar to Gen Z, we can talk about how much better the Snapchat filters are than any other app, but just stare at them blankly when they ask us how many streaks we have…

Basically, every conversation we have with either generation results with us either lying about things like “oh yeah I remember dial up :) ????” or “of course I know all the members of BTS :) ??????”

WHAT IS ANYONE EVEN TALKING ABOUT.

Due to not many people knowing (or caring) about the Zillennial struggle, I thought I’d break down some other, less common popular trends from each generation and explain where we stand.

GEN Z: Embracing the ugly

Gen Z don’t wear any “coverup” makeup. Meaning the makeup that they do wear is fun and fresh and also shows off their blemishes. They announce to the world that they’re embracing their true selves and taking the ugly back.

Zillennial are also starting to experiment with makeup. We rarely wear foundation and don’t care if our adult acne is showing BUT PLEASE for the love of God don’t call us ugly. We will probably think about every single day for the rest of our lives and will cry.

MILLENNIAL: Eating avocado but not owning property

I don’t really understand this one. But Millennials love to bring it up any chance they get (they don’t really have a lot going on). I’m guessing it’s something to do with avocados being so expensive that they will never be able to own their own place but they also won’t stop eating avocados???