When Gemma got a call from a sobbing Jackie O, she knew she had to act fast.

Gemma O'Neill was almost at the end of a two-hour drive to the NSW Southern Highlands when she received a tearful call from her friend, radio host Jackie O Henderson.

She'd been at Jackie O's Sydney home for dinner the night before, and all had seemed fine. But as soon as Gemma heard her voice that morning, she pulled over and braced herself.

"She sounded quite hysterical, and was almost hyperventilating," Gemma told Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

"She managed to spit out the words in between the sobs: 'I've done something really stupid.' That's all she kept saying… I said, 'What? What?' And then she eventually got out the words, 'I've been taking pills.' And immediately the penny dropped."

Gemma, who also works as Jackie O's manager, immediately swung her car around and headed back to Sydney, formulating a plan along the way. About 30 minutes from Jackie O's home, she made a phone call of her own — to a rehabilitation centre on the other side of the world.