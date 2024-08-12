Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians sought shelter in Gaza's schools. Another one just got bombed.

An Israeli air strike on a Gaza school compound housing displaced families has killed at least 80 people over the weekend, with the Israeli military saying it targeted Hamas militants there.

Video from the site showed body parts scattered on the ground and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets on the floor.

Empty food tins lay in a puddle of blood, with burnt mattresses and a child's doll among the debris.

The Hamas-run media office said in a statement that the strikes hit when people sheltering at the school were performing dawn prayers, leading to many casualties.

Palestinians inspect the destruction following the Israeli attack on the Al-Taba'een school. Image: Mahmoud ssa/Anadolu via Getty.